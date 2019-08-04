Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week and highlights of agenda items.
The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Hallettsville City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hallettsville City Hall, 101 N. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Golf cart ordinance, garden center grant, appoint representatives to general assembly of the GCRPC, Library Vision Plan
Shiner City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hoffie and Lank Shiner Public Library and Culture Center, 115 W. Wolters and Second Street
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
Sweet Home School Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Room 215 at Sweet Home School, 7508 Farm-to-Market Road 531, Sweet Home
Agenda items of interest: Staff and auxiliary staff salary schedule, district tax rate, conduct and student handbook
Tuesday
Seadrift City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Council Chambers, 501 S. Main St., Seadrift
Agenda items of interest: Harbor Economic Development Administration’s Grant, truck for fire department, CDBG – TDA Biennial Grant, GLO-Recovery Texas application
Woodsboro City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Woodsboro City Hall, 110 Wood Ave, Woodsboro
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
Wednesday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Suite 104, Port Lavaca
Agenda items of interest: Life insurance for employees, retain Phipps Deacon Purnell as counsel to represent Calhoun County in opioid litigation, sale of alcohol at county fair, Seadrift Operations Tower, boating access grant for Chocolate Bayou Boat Ramp, Calhoun County Library donations, outdoor burning.
