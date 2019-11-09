Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Port Lavaca City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Port Lavaca City Hall, 202 N. Virginia St.
Agenda items of interest: Consider second and final reading of ordinance G-13-19, consider resolution to cast votes on the official ballot for the election of members to the board of directors for the Calhoun County Appraisal District for 2020-21.
More information: https://clerkshq.com/portlavaca-tx
Calhoun County ISD
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Administration building board room, 525 N. Commerce St.
Agenda items of interest: Accept Formosa Plastics Corporation, Texas’s Donation of Homes to District and granting back right of first refusal on same
More information: bit.ly/2WYydDh
Austwell Tivoli School Board
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 207 Redfish St., Tivoli
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: https://www.atisd.net/austwelltivoli
DeWitt County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: County Courtroom
Agenda items of interest: Consider approval of a resolution accepting the price of $900 per acre for 100 acres of real property offered by the Texas Board of Criminal Justice of DeWitt County, approve demolition bids for County Archives and Election office presented by Mike Weaver of Weaver and Jacobs Construction.
More information: bit.ly/33CkXa4
Yorktown City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Yorktown City Hall
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: yorktowntx.com
Goliad School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Goliad ISD, 161 N. Welch St.
Agenda items of interest: Announce Christmas concert for 6 p.m. Dec. 17.
More information: bit.ly/2O0ndRU
Yoakum School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Yoakum District Administration Office, 315 E. Gonzales St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing
More information: yoakumisd.net/
Tuesday
Goliad County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square
Agenda items of interest: Approve purchase of tablet computers for each member of the commissioners court for receiving and reviewing the agenda and accompanying packet.
More information: co.goliad.tx.us/page/goliad.PublicNoticeCalendar
Cuero City Council
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Cuero City Hall, 212 E. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Appoint Margo Flack to Tree Board replacing Pat Elder for a two-year term and Bill Hickey replacing Alton Meyer for a three-year term.
Meyersville ISchool Board
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Meyersville ISD Computer Lab
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
more information: http://www.meyersvilleisd.org/notices.shtml
Ganado City Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Ganado City Hall, 112 E. Putnam St.
Agenda items of interest: Agenda not available at time of print
more information: https://cityofganado.com/
Yoakum City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Yoakum City Hall, 808 U.S. 77-A
Agenda items of interest: Final reading amending fiscal year 2018-19 general and utility fund budgets
more information: https://www.cityofyoakum.org/meetings.html
Refugio County Commissioners
When: 9 am.
Where: Refugio County Courthouse, 808 Commerce St.
Agenda items of interest: Discuss and take necessary action related to the Opiate Class Action litigation
more information: https://www.facebook.com/pages/City-of-Refugio/158726024161397
Wednesday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
Agenda items of interest: Approve canvass report for Constitution Amendments Election; approve bid requirements for alligator resources management at the Green Lake Project; approve street repair payment; appoint Judge Richard Meyer, Auditor Cindy Mueller and Commissioner Very Lyssy as representatives for the Calhoun County Airport Project.
more information: calhouncotx.org/agenda
Shiner School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Shiner Administration building, 505 Texas Ave.
Agenda items of interest: Discussion concerning SISD’s annual staff Christmas Party
more information: http://www.shinerisd.net/
