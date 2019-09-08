Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Sweet Home ISD
What: Regular meeting
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Room 215 at Sweet Home School, 7508 S. Farm-to-Market Road 531
- Agenda not available at time of print.
Hallettsville ISD
What: Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hallettsville ISD Administration Conference Room, 302 N. Ridge St.
Agenda items of interest: Tax collection report, parent survey for DLSEC services, discuss and consider approval of nomination of candidate to serve as HISD’s representative on the Lavaca County Central Appraisal District Board of Directors for a two-year term.
Port Lavaca City Council
What: Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Port Lavaca City Hall, 202 N. Virginia St.
Agenda items of interest: Consider second and final readings of ordinances, hold public hearing regarding city’s participation in the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Boating Access Grant Program, review bids awards contract for the 2019 capital improvement project – Indianola and Leona Streets water replacement project.
DeWitt County Commissioners Court
What: Regular meeting
When: 9 a.m.
Where: DeWitt County Courtroom
Agenda items of interest: Public hearing on the 2019 tax rate, public hearing on installing truck route signs on Van Vleck Road, special tactical weapons request, field agreement for predator animal control.
Yorktown City Council
What: Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Yorktown City Hall Council Chamber
- Agenda not available at time of print.
Cuero City Council
What: Regular meeting
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: Cuero City Hall Council Chambers, 212 E. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Discuss 2019-20 tax rate and budget, discuss staff taking the National Incident Management System Training
Goliad County commissioners
What: Regular meeting
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square
Agenda items of interest: Approve contract between TFR Enterprises, Inc., and Goliad County for post-disaster debris removal; ratify order setting salaries and approving number of assistants for County Auditor’s Office.
Goliad ISD
What: Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Board meeting room of the Goliad ISD, 161 N. Welch St.
Agenda items of interest: Public hearing for proposed tax rate, GermBlast proposal, student recognition.
Industrial ISD
What: Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: District Administration Office, 167 Fifth St., Vanderbilt
Agenda items of interest: Memorandum of understanding between Industrial ISD Education and School school booster club organizations, donations
Yoakum ISD
What: Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 315 E. Gonzales St.
- Agenda not available at time of print.
Austwell-Tivoli ISD
What: Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 207 Redfish St.
- Agenda not available at time of print.
Tuesday
Refugio City Council
What: Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 613 Commerce St.
- Agenda not available at time of print.
Moulton City Council
What: Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Moulton City Hall, 102 S. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Public hearing on 2019-20 tax rate; consideration and possible action to nominate a director to the Lavaca County Central Appraisal District Board of Directors.
Yoakum City Council
What: Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall Conference Room, 808 alternate SH 77
Agenda items of interest: Public hearing on zoning changes, 2019-20 budget, tax rate; consider adopting resolution designating slum-blight conditions for downtown revitalization fund project area.
Meyersville ISD
What: Regular
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Myersville ISD Computer Lab
Agenda not available at time of print.
Jackson County Commissioners Court
What: Regular meeting
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Commissioner’s Courtroom at Jackson County Courthouse, 115 W. Main St., Edna
Agenda items of interest: Public hearing on proposed Jackson County tax rate for 2020; consider approving resolution with the Texas Department of Transportation to replace off-system bridge, Lunis Creek on County Road 446.
Ganado City Council
What: Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Ganado City Hall, 112 E. Putnam St.
Agenda not available at time of print.
Wednesday
Shiner ISD
What: Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Shiner ISD Administration Office, 505 Texas Ave.
Agenda items of interest: Consideration and possible action for the purchase of a new 77 passenger bus from Longhorn Bus Sales
Calhoun County Commissioners
What: Regular meeting
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 211 S. Ann St., Suite 104, Port Lavaca
Agenda items of interest: Consider and take action on FEMA -4332-DR-TX payment of funds request Bill Sanders Park Road, accept rifle body armor grant in the amount of $49,650.67.
Goliad City County
What: Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Goliad City Hall, 152 W. End St.
Agenda not available at time of print.
