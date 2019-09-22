Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
DeWitt County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: DeWitt County Commissioners Courtroom
Agenda items of interest: Consider annual salary order for DeWitt County official employees, order of special election to be held Nov. 5, consider nominating a member to the board of directors of the DeWitt County Appraisal District for a two-year term.
For more information: co.dewitt.tx.us/upload/template/5324/CC%20AGENDA%209-23-19.pdf
Goliad County Commissioners Court
When: 9 am.
Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square
Agenda items of interest: Approval of 2020 budget, tax rate, elected officials’ salaries and personal expenses
For more information: co.goliad.tx.us/upload/template/19849/CC%20Agendas/September/Sept%2023%20Agenda.pdf
Tuesday
Nursery School Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Nursery School Board Room 13254
- Agenda not available at time of printing
For more information: nurseryisd.org/Page/54
Jackson County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Jackson County Courthouse, 115 W. Main St., Edna
Agenda items of interest: Hear presentation from Rick Meyer with TSM Consulting regarding Watchguard Software and Cyber Security update, consider appointment of Judge Pro-Tem for 2020, consider sheriff and constables’ fees update
For more information: co.jackson.tx.us/upload/template/39950/docs/2019/September%2024%20Agenda.pdf
Refugio City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Refugio Council Chambers, 613 Commerce St., Refugio
Agenda items of interest: Discuss sewer issue at 206 E. Commons St., discuss rate increase from Republic Services effective Oct. 1, discuss ordinance setting tax rate for 2019 property tax collections
Wednesday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun County commissioners courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
Agenda items of interest: Consider action on additional insurance proceeds received from TAC for property damages associated with Hurricane Harvey in the amount of $135,343.81; take action on appointments to Drainage District No. 6, 8, and 10.
For more information: calhouncotx.org/agenda.pdf
Goliad City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Goliad City Hall, 152 W. End St.
Agenda items of interest: Public hearing concerning proposed 2020 budget, public hearing on Offenses and Nuisances Article 8.04 Noise Division, discuss ad valorem property tax revenue increase, public hearing on tax rate
For more information: goliadtx.net/DocumentCenter/View/1280/September-25-2019-AGENDA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.