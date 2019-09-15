Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Yorktown ISD
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Jr. High Library, 418 W. Fourth St., Yorktown
Agenda items of interest: Take action to fix AC units at the high school gym, read resolution of tax levy, discuss logo for mural at the new addition of the high school, take possible action on the nomination of candidates for the DeWitt County Appraisal Board of Directors, take possible action regarding the purchase of a new special education bus, discuss purchase of laptops and docking stations for the school district teachers and administration.
Edna ISD
When: 6 p.m
Where: Edna ISD Administration Office, 601 N. Wells St.
Agenda items of interest: Consider quote from Caldwell Country for the purchase of Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab, consider quote from Apple for high school iPads.
Woodsboro ISD
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 408 S. Kasten St.
Agenda items of interest: Consider changing order to the roofing and repairs to the Junior High School and Early Childhood Dome, consider emergency operations plan, consider adopting Refugio County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, consider nominating a candidate to serve a two-year term on the Refugio County Appraisal District representing the district.
Tuesday
Bloomington ISD
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 2781 Farm-to-Market Road 616
Agenda items of interest: Consider ideal impact analysis Stage Energy audit, reengineering the water system at Bloomington Elementary, enter into an agreement to allow Pedro Zendejas to promote “Pray for Bloomington” at Bloomington Elementary School Dome.
Wednesday
Calhoun County Commissioners Court
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun Count Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Port Lavaca
- Agenda not available at time of printing.
Nordheim ISD
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Conference room of the school building, 500 N. Broadway St., Nordheim
- Agenda not available at time of printing.
Westhoff ISD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Westhoff ISD board room in the school library, 244 Lynch Ave., Westhoff.
- Agenda not available at time of printing.
Thursday
Cuero ISD
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cuero ISD board room, 960 E. Broadway St., Cuero
Agenda items of interest: Approve campus and district, gifted and talented and dyslexia plans; approve Empire Financial bid for the purchase of five buses; approve bond refinance proposal by RBC.
Edna City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Edna City Hall, 126 W. Main St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing.
Ganado ISD
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Ganado ISD Administration Building, 210 S. Sixth St., Ganado
Agenda not available at time of printing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.