Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Shiner City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Shiner Public Library and Culture Center, 115 W. Wolters and Second streets
Agenda items of interest: Present information from Texas Association of School Boards on creating a sick leave pool.
For more information: Visit shinertexas.gov/agendas.html
Hallettsville City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hallettsville City Hall, 101 N. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Consider accepting the petition of Hallettsville Manufacturing Development Corp. to include more than 25 acres on North SH 77 in the City’s Extra Territorial Jurisdiction.
For more information: Visit cityofhallettsville.org/agendas-public-notices/
Tuesday
Refugio City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Refugio City Council Chambers, 613 Commerce St.
Agenda not available at time of printing
For more information: Visit txdirectory.com/online/city/detail.php?id=1084
Moulton City Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Moulton City Hall, 102 S. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Consider Texas Community Development Block Grant 7218311 bid award, consider Police Department student scholarship program, consider purchasing Police Department vehicle
For more information: Visit bit.ly/2Ol2F8g
Meyersville School Board
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Meyersville ISD Computer Lab
Agenda items of interest: Approve 2019 tax roll, approve resolution for DeWitt County Appraiser Board nomination, approve resolution for Victoria County Appraisal Board nomination, approve MISD procedure for registered sex offender
For more information: Visit https://bit.ly/2LL01XG
Jackson County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Commissioners Courtroom, Jackson County Courthouse, 115 W. Main St., Edna
Agenda items of interest: Consider Texas Indigent Defense Formula Grant Program Resolution and grant acceptance
For more information: Visit https://bit.ly/2Mear0X
Ganado City Council
When 6:30 p.m.
Where: Ganado City Hall, 112 E. Putnam St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing
For more information: Visit cityofganado.com/cms/ganado-city-hall
Yoakum City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Were: Yoakum City Hall conference room, 808 alternate U.S. 77
Agenda items of interest: Receive request from the Yoakum Little League for assistance with a multiyear improvement plan at the Yoakum Little League Complex, approve purchase of body cameras and vehicle cameras for the Police Department, consider appointment of two members to the Yoakum Oak Grove Cemetery Board of Directors for a three-year-term.
For more information: Visit cityofganado.com/cms/ganado-city-hall
Wednesday
Moulton School Board
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Moulton ISD Administration Office, 500 N. Pecan St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing
For more information: Visit bit.ly/2LL01XG
Shiner School Board
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Shiner ISD Administration Office, 505 Texas Ave.
Agenda not available at time of printing
For more information: Visit shinerisd.net/
Calhoun County Commissioners Court
When: 10 a.m
Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Suite 104
Agenda items of interest: Consider lease agreement with Great America Financial Services/DeWitt Poth and Sons for a copier
For more information: Visit calhouncotx.org/comcrt.html
Goliad City Council
When 6 p.m.
Where: Goliad City Hall, 152 W. End St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing
For more information: Visit goliadtx.net/2148/City-Council
