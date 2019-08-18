Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week and highlights of agenda items.
The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Hallettsville City Council
What: Special Meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, City Hall, 101 N. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Approve fly-in event Oct. 19, award Underground Construction Solutions contract, golf cart ordinance.
Yorktown ISD
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Yorktown Jr. High Library, 418 W. Fourth St.
Agenda not available at time of printing
Woodsboro ISD
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 408 S. Kasten St.
Agenda items of interest: Approve discount rates for 2019 tax collections; approve salaries for administrators, business manager and human resource coordinator
Edna ISD
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Edna ISD Administration Office, 601 N. Wells St.
Agenda items of interest: Approval of 2019-20 budget; approval of tax rate resolution for Edna school district; approve student code of conduct addressing suspicion and random-based drug testing including OTC hemp, CBD or THC
Tuesday
Bloomington ISD
Regular meeting
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: 2781 Farm-to-Market Road 616
Agenda items of interest: Consider appointment of Place 6 candidate; consider reorganization of board; tax rate, 2019-20 budget; teacher, hourly and substitute pay
Wednesday
Nordheim ISD
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Conference room of the school building, 500 N. Broadway
Agenda not available at time of printing
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Port Lavaca City Hall, 202 N. Virginia St.
Agenda items of interest: Appoint Annette Pfeil for two-year term to Gulf Bend Center Board of Trustees, establish an Economic Development Committee for Calhoun County
Thursday
Jackson County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Commissioner’s Courtroom at the Jackson County Courthouse, 115 W. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Consider petition by property owners of Cape Carancahua for investment in private roads; appoint representatives to General Assembly of Board of Directors of the Golden Crescent
