Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week and highlights of agenda items.
The meetings are open to the public.
Monday
Port Lavaca City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Port Lavaca City Hall, 202 N. Virginia St.
Agenda items of interest: Closed session with city attorney
DeWitt County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: County Courtroom of the DeWitt County Courthouse, 307 N. Gonzales St.
Agenda items of interest: Establish Bialek Road as a no through truck traffic road, place stop signs at intersections of Simpson Ranch Road and Alfred Blaschke Road and at Simpson Ranch Road and Rogge Siefert Road, install truck route signs on Van Vleck Road, budget request for DeWitt County Historical Commission for Fiscal Year 2020, approval of Interlocal Agreement between DeWitt County and the DeWitt County Child Welfare Board.
Cuero City Council
When: 5:15 p.m.
Where: City Hall Council Chambers, 212 E. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Plans for the Field of Honor and a monarch butterfly garden, firefighter and 9/11 memorial fundraising project, set tax rate for FY 2019-2020, set dates for public hearings, water/wastewater right of way easement, interlocal agreement with DeWitt County for use of right of way.
Yorktown City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Hall, City Council Chamber Room, 119 E. Main St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing.
Goliad County Commissioners
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square
Agenda not available at time of printing.
Goliad ISD
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Goliad Independent School, Board Meeting Room, 161 N. Welch St.
Agenda items of interest: Property and casualty insurance, agreement with Goliad County Sheriff’s Office, annual compensation plan for 2019-20, Student Code of Conduct, bids for maintenance department, 4-H extracurricular activity resolutions, CTE courses and teaching permits.
Sweet Home School Board
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Room 215 at Sweet Home School, 7508 Farm-to-Market Road 531, Sweet Home
Agenda items of interest: Staff and auxiliary staff salary schedule, district tax rate, conduct and student handbook.
Tuesday
Meyersville ISD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: MISD Computer Lab, 1897 Meyersville Road
Agenda items of interest: Cuero ISD student transfer agreement, approve superintendent as appraiser for Teacher Appraisal System, Appraisal District budgets for 2019-20; 2019-20 proposed budget and exhibits, DeWitt County Tax Assessor/Collector to receive certify property values and calculate the tax rate, set date for public hearing on proposed tax rate and proposed budget, MISD Gifted and Talented program, 2019-20 Student Handbook and Student Code of Conduct.
Jackson County Commissioners Court
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Jackson County Courthouse, Commissioner’s Courtroom, 115 W. Main St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing.
Yoakum City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall Conference Room, 808 Highway 77A South
Agenda items of interest: Request from Joe Wayne Buethe for the closure of a 20-foot alley on Davis Avenue.
Moulton City Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Moulton City Hall, 102 S. Main St
Agenda items of interest: Moulton Community Development Corporation, resignation of Court Clerk Melinda Bottino, appointment of LuAnn Rogers as Moulton Municipal Court Clerk, service contract with LCRA, Hotel Occupancy Tax fund, park restroom project, approve a citizen survey, Moulton Little League agreement, budget workshop.
Ganado City Council
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Ganado City Hall, 112 E. Putnam St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing.
Refugio City Council
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 613 Commerce St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing.
Wednesday
Calhoun County Commissioners
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Suite 104, Port Lavaca
Agenda items of interest: Health and Employee Benefits Pool, retain Phipps Deacon Purnell as counsel to represent Calhoun County in opioid litigation, Charity Care Policy and Guidelines, change date of second meeting in October to Oct. 7, boating access grant for Chocolate Bayou Boat Ramp, Calhoun County Library donations, outdoor burning.
Goliad City Council
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Goliad City Hall, Council Chambers, 152 W. End St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing.
Moulton ISD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mouton ISD Administrations Office, 500 N. Pecan St.
Agenda items of interest: 2019 bond project, district contribution to TRS, insurance and update carriers and coverages.
Thursday
Cuero ISD
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Cuero Independent School District Board Room, 960 E. Broadway St.
- Agenda not available at time of printing.
