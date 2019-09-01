Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week. Their agendas were not available as of 5 pm. Friday.

The meetings are open to the public.

TUESDAY

Hallettsville City Council

What: Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m.

Where: City Hall, 101 N. Main St., Hallettsville

Woodsboro City Council

What: Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Woodsboro City Hall, 110 Wood Ave., Woodsboro

WEDNESDAY

Calhoun County Commissioners

What: Regular meeting

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St., Suite 104, Port Lavaca

Westhoff ISD

What: Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Westhoff school district board room in Westhoff School Library, 244 Lynch Ave., Westhoff

THURSDAY

Seadrift City Council

What: Regular meeting

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Council Chambers, 501 S. Main St., Seadrift

Edna City Council

What: Regular meeting

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Edna City Hall, 126 W. Main St., Edna

