Regional government entities meet throughout the month, taking care of public business. Below is a list of meetings this week and highlights of agenda items.
The meetings are open to the public.
MONDAY
DeWitt County Commissioners Court
What: Regular meeting
When: 9 a.m.
Where: DeWitt County Courtroom
Agenda items of interest: Abrazas/Cornell Corrections Residential Services Agreement; appoint Desirae Poth as assistant county auditor
Yorktown City Council
What: Regular Meeting
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Yorktown City Hall, City Council Chamber Room
Agenda items of interest: Approve mural design to be performed on city property; appoint two council members to the Golden Crescent General Assembly
Goliad County Commissioners
What: Regular meeting
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Goliad County Courthouse, 127 N. Courthouse Square
Agenda items of interest: Sign FY2019-2020 Rural State Funding Contract for $35,811 between Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission and Goliad County Rural Transit; approve purchase of laptops for EMS documentation and billing; approve consolidation of voting precincts for Nov. 5 Constitutional Amendment Special Election
TUESDAY
Nursery School Board
What: Regular meeting
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Nursery School Board Room, 13254 Nursery Drive
Agenda not available at time of printing.
Jackson County Commissioners Court
What: Regular meeting
When: 9 a.m.
Where: Jackson County Courthouse Commissioners Courtroom, 115 W. Main St.
Agenda items of interest: Public hearing to consider plan for district clerk’s technology fund and record archive fee; appoint election judges for upcoming election year; approve bids for debris removal and debris monitoring services; set salaries of auditor’s office for fiscal year
Refugio City Council
What: Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Council Chambers, 613 Commerce St.
Agenda items of interest: Interlocal agreement with Refugio County Memorial Hospital; resolution to deny AEP Texas Inc.’s requested rate increase; Misty Upton to address the council regarding Republic Services bulky pickup; Barb Wells to address the council regarding abandoned homes
WEDNESDAY
Calhoun County Commissioners
What: Regular meeting
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Calhoun County Commissioners Courtroom, 211 S. Ann St.
Agenda items of interest: Set salaries of county auditor and assistants; establish Economic Development Committee for Calhoun County; consider and take necessary action to accept a gift from Leon M. Lampert and Barbara O. Lampert consisting of 30 acres of land.
Westhoff School Board
What: Regular meeting
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Westhoff school board room in Westhoff School Library, 244 Lynch Ave.
Agenda not available at time of printing.
Goliad City Council
What: Regular meeting
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Goliad City Hall, 152 W. End St.
Agenda not available at time of printing.
THURSDAY
Calhoun County School Board
What: Regular meeting
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: Administration Building Board Room, 525 N. Commerce St.
Agenda items of interest: Adopt ordinance levying 2019-20 tax rate; consider student handbook/code of conduct changes
