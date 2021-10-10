NAME: Renee Wilke
AGE: 47
EDUCATION: Medical Assistant/Physical occupational Therapy/Christian Counseling
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Cuero
OCCUPATION/TITLE: CEO of Business
COMPANY: Leather Creations by Renee Wilke, S&R Total Entertainment DJ Business, First Pentacostal House of Prayer Church
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I worked for seven years in a furniture manufacturing company helping with designing and learning the areas of art of carving. Then I picked up a job in the leather industry for 12 years, hands on, learning every aspect of the designing, tooling, purchasing, build, etc. The excitement in creation had took me over by this point.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I would have to say the fact I was told I wasn’t good enough and then the love I have for uniqueness in creation. Everything I do in the leather area of my business is hand drawn and hand tooled, no tracing, no stencils and no embossing.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
Doing something most men take part in is a challenge for me in this area. It wasn’t easy but after being pushed around, per say, I got the hang of the game and gave them hell. I’m not an easy push over and I don’t take no or non-acceptance easy. I proved I was good enough by laying a competitive line of unique work that was more than the customer expected. I bought quality material to work with. I stopped trying to be a replica of what was already out there and started creating my own line of items.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
My excitement begins when I lay my pencil into the creative design and once delivered, the amazement and happy response I get from my client. My business is always about the customer. I want to deliver more than is expected. They become clients and a friend for life. Forty-two states in 7 years, I’ve definitely proved my ability to deliver 100% quality and satisfaction.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
First and foremost put Christ first in all your decisions, that He may guide you to the positive and protect you all that you do. Be honest and loyal. I do not agree that the customer is always right. There may be areas that they are totally wrong but how you handle any and all situations will determine your advancement in your career. Do not mix your business with friendships, stay professional and carry yourself in a way that people draw to you rather than away. Quality material and dedication.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I am president of the Pilot Club of Cuero, in which we are on a constant level of giving back a multiple of areas in the community. I am also chair of Precinct 102 of DeWitt County and I try my best to keep ones that asked informed on the political, yet reality side of things. Carrying a medical license I care for a multiple of elderly when needed and in the church area of things I counsel with a lot of individuals that need that time.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
Pilot Club of Cuero and churches. Because people deserve to know someone cares and not only that we humans can take, take, take but what about giving back? There is always someone in need. We cannot be selfish with our blessings. I live for Christ, walk by faith-not by sight, and I truly believe God is love...and when we do as He would our blessings will come back.
