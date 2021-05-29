A year ago today, we were getting ready to honor those that paid the ultimate price in defense of our nation.
We were also eagerly looking forward to the end of the shelter-in-place restrictions that had been in place for just shy of two months.
We will forever mark time by pre-COVID, in-COVID and post-COVID. This is especially the case for our businesses all across the region. Thankfully, gone are the days of capacity and hours of operation restrictions, and though their uses are still strongly encouraged, how many of us are really paying much attention to staying 6 feet apart from others and wearing masks? We’ll never forget 2020, but I am thankful that with each passing day it is that much further behind us.
Virtually all of our small businesses across the Golden Crescent were impacted by the pandemic, but none more than our restaurants. The restrictions that were in place this time a year ago were particularly difficult for restaurants and bars to navigate. Many were not able to stay afloat, and those that did, only barely.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, passed by Congress back in March, included $29 billion for our nation’s restaurants, bars, and other similar places of business that serve food or drink. The program, which is being administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), has been dubbed the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, and it will provide restaurants with funding equal to their COVID-19 pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Recipients are not required to repay the funding as long as funds are used for eligible uses by no later than March 11, 2023.
Eligible entities include:
- Restaurants
- Food stands, food trucks, food carts
- Caterers
- Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns
- Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
- Bakeries (where on-site sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (where on-site sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Breweries and/or microbreweries (where on-site sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Wineries and distilleries (where on-site sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Inns (where on-site sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
- Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products
The entity must have experienced revenue losses due to the pandemic.
What funds can be used for:
Funds may be used for specific expenses including:
- Business payroll costs (including sick leave)
- Payments on any business mortgage obligation
- Business rent payments (note: this does not include prepayment of rent)
- Business debt service (both principal and interest; note: this does not include any prepayment of principal or interest)
- Business utility payments
- Business maintenance expenses
- Construction of outdoor seating
- Business supplies (including protective equipment and cleaning materials)
- Business food and beverage expenses (including raw materials)
- Covered supplier costs
- Business operating expenses
You can get more information about the Restaurant Revitalization Fund at sba.gov/restaurants or https://restaurants.sba.gov.
The American Rescue Plan Act also includes $360 billion for cities and counties across the country. The Golden Crescent will soon see approximately $51 million of those funds injected into its economy. As with just about any federal program, there’s a lot of wherefores and whereases on what the funds can be used for, but in a nutshell and at a high level, the funds are targeted for economic development and the revitalization of business sectors that were most negatively impacted by the pandemic.
But you know what, if you’re a youngin’ or just a youngin’ at heart, you really do not care about all this stimulus talk. What you are most interested in and downright thrilled about is the return of traditional summer events all across the region. Here in Yoakum, after having to be cancelled last year due to corona, final preparations are taking place for the return of our Tom Tom Festival for the first weekend of June. For our little ones (and the young at heart), the return of such events leading up to Independence Day fanfare is the type of American Recovery they like to see.
