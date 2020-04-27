Ray Morales was a patron of Hungry Jack’s Thirsty Restaurant for more than 30 years.
After Hurricane Harvey destroyed the Victoria establishment in 2017, he and a group of “senior teenagers” looked for a new place to hang out, but could not find a replacement.
Russell Moya, a retired oil field consultant, hopes to fill that void with his new restaurant, Burdogz Bar and Grill.
“I told (Ray) that I was looking for something else to do, and he convinced me to buy this place,” Moya said.
Burdogz will offer a blend of Tex-Mex and American food where Hungry Jack’s used to be at the corner of Airline Road and North Laurent Street. Moya plans to bring in live musicians and resume Punto Banco games at the establishment.
Hungry Jack’s building sat vacant for three years until Moya bought the property in November. The building sustained massive damage and fell into disrepair.
“We completely redid everything,” said Luis Heiman, owner of Heiman Construction “It’s going to be nice whenever it opens.”
Moya and Heiman’s Construction started working on the building in January by redoing the interior, repairing the exterior and building an outdoor patio space for live concerts. They hope to finish in a few weeks.
The main dish of Burdogz will be the Tortilla Burger, a sandwich Moya grew up eating in his hometown of Refugio. The burger consists of corn tortillas, a hamburger patty, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapenos.
Moya used to eat these twice a week and wants Victoria residents to love it like he does.
“Where I’m from, it’s like the Chick-fil-A sandwich,” Moya said. “Everyone always wants to get it.”
Despite social gathering limitations to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, they hope to open the restaurant by the end of May. However, they are playing it by ear because they don’t know what is going to happen, said Jennifer Moya, Russell’s wife.
“It’s kind of scary because you don’t know if people are going to come out at first,” Moya said.
Morales said he is excited about Burdogz and the rebirth of their favorite hangout spot to play Punto Banco. They spent most of their lives frequenting Hungry Jack’s about two to three times a week, he said.
“I used to come here when gas was .19 cents a gallon,” Morales said. “This is going to be a place a lot of locals are looking for.”
