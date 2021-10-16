October is in full swing, and, like a seasonal specter, Spirit Halloween has arrived in Victoria to haunt the carcass of the old Beall’s department store.
Spirit Halloween is a contender for the most popular, recognizable pop-up store around. Every year, Spirit Halloween stores apparate in empty storefronts to the point where around 1,400 appear seemingly overnight in shopping centers and malls across the country. But while the retailer is a giant in the pop-up industry — where vendors will set up shop in a temporary space with an inventory intended to sell out — it is just one store in a sea of pop-ups.
The pop-up industry is more than just rubber monster masks and clown wigs for costumes. It’s artisan candles, beauty supplies, baby clothes, electronics, new fashions and everything in between, and small business owners are taking full advantage of the pop-up model to expand.
The pop-up business model is effective at expanding a business’s reach, growing its customer base, and giving business owners an opportunity to experiment and learn what customers want, said Lindsay Young, director of the Small Business Development Center at University of Houston-Victoria.
One of the attractive aspects of running a pop-up business is that business owners can easily move their products to a community or area where they previously didn’t have a presence, Young said.
“If a business from Victoria pops up in a Hallettsville market day, they can expose their product to those communities that may not shop in Victoria,” she said. “If it’s a product, they’re getting people to purchase it and learn about what it is they have to offer.”
While some large retailers that operate pop-ups like Spirit Halloween and Ulta Beauty do have permanent, year-round operations, in rural communities like Victoria, many pop-ups exist without a stable storefront, whether that be physical or online, Young said. That can be a drawback of the business model, but it comes paired with several benefits.
“You’re a nomad,” she said. “You’re constantly going into new areas, but there are a whole lot of benefits. You may not have a lease payment; you may not have a utility payment; you have an opportunity to secure customers that you normally wouldn’t have if you only have a shop here.”
In retail, a stale, unchanging inventory can cause customers to lose interest, and pop-ups allow business owners to spread out their inventory or cycle through different products to ensure what they are selling remains fresh in customers’ eyes, Young said.
Ashley Henderson, owner of Cotton Belles Boutique in Victoria, effectively utilizes pop-up vendors to cycle through new products at her store.
There are 12 pop-up businesses selling their wares in Cotton Belles Boutique, Henderson said, and because there are always new vendors in the shop, it has turned the boutique into a destination shopping experience because what is on sale today may be gone by tomorrow.
Instead of shopping at a large retail store with static, relatively unchanging inventory, customers can shop at a store like Cotton Belles Boutique to be exposed to a wide inventory of products from multiple vendors that evolves over time, Henderson said.
The pop-up model allows business owners to experiment with their inventory and dial in what customers in particular regions or towns are interested in purchasing, Young said.
“The big thing is the feedback from the public,” Henderson said. “You really find out what the customers want. When you’re there interacting with them, you’re getting feedback and learning what people like and don’t like.”
Victoria’s Santa Rita Market operated as a pop-up in cities as far as Rockport and Corpus Christi, and co-owner Krystin Ortiz said that the ability to quickly cycle through inventories allowed them to decide on what products and vendors they would use once they opened a physical location.
While pop-ups do operate with limited inventories, that can be a positive, said Ana Reyes, owner of Happy Hippie, a newly-opened Victoria boutique that previously operated as a pop-up. When a pop-up’s inventory runs low, it provides the opportunity to bring in new and different products that target different customer demographics.
“I didn’t just bring one market (to Happy Hippie),” Reyes said. “I brought every single person. From having one dollar in your pocket to a thousand in your pocket, that was the range of people I brought in.”
That experimentation allows owners to get detailed, intimate knowledge of the products they sell, which is something that today’s customers seek out, Reyes said.
“Nowadays, people are very smart and want a story behind their product,” she said. “They want to know where it’s from, want to know if it’s organic, want to know who made it and why do you like it.”
