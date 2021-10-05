A revitalized downtown is in Victoria’s future.
Danielle Williams, director of the Victoria Main Street Program, delivered an update of the downtown master plan at Tuesday morning’s Victoria partnership meeting, organized by the Victoria Economic Development Corporation.
Consulting firm Freese and Nichols recommended improvements to downtown’s public spaces, tourism and advertising, arts and culture and foot and bicycle travel, Williams said.
The Victoria Main Street Program also gauged community reaction and input for the revitalization through meetings, conference calls, workshops and open houses, Williams said.
“What we really needed was the input from the community to help us pull this together,” she said.
Expansion of DeLeon Plaza is a key focus for downtown, Williams said. Expansion would include retail kiosks, shaded seating, food truck hookups, potential water features, a playground, pop-up shops and a conversion of Forrest Street from an active roadway to a pedestrian area with a stage.
The arts and culture of Victoria will be a focus for downtown moving forward, Williams said. Public art would be installed along the streets and in DeLeon Plaza, as well as beautifying downtown with things like string lights passing over streets and crosswalk art.
The Victoria Main Street Program aim is to become a cultural district recognized by the Texas Commission on the Arts, Williams said. This will open up grant funding opportunities to establish activities including art walks, festivals and public works of art.
Public safety when traveling on foot is a major concern, Williams said.
Improving foot and bicycle travel downtown means implementing lighting on currently unlit pathways and connecting downtown to Riverside Park via a path on Stayton Avenue, Williams said.
One of the things the community felt was important for downtown was increased advertising efforts to attract tourism to the area, Williams said.
“Victorians are proud of their heritage, and they want to share it with people,” she said.
The downtown master plan is not set in stone and may change in the future, Williams said.
“You kind of have to think of the plan as a guideline,” she said. “There could be other things that pop up along the way, and we’re always open to creative new ways to solve these issues.”
