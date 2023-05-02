RIG COUNT
Week ending April 21 ................32
Week ending April 28.................30
The rig count includes the number of active drilling rigs in District 2, which includes Victoria, Goliad, Calhoun, Jackson, Bee, Refugio, DeWitt, Lavaca and Karnes counties.
PRICE PER BARREL
Week ending April 21.................$77.87
Week ending April 27.............,...$74.76
Price per barrel figures are provided from New York by the Associated Press and reflect the cash F.O.B. price of West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark grade of U.S. crude oil.