RIG COUNT
Week ending July 14 .................18
Week ending July 21...................17
The rig count includes the number of active drilling rigs in District 2, which includes Victoria, Goliad, Calhoun, Jackson, Bee, Refugio, DeWitt, Lavaca and Karnes counties.
PRICE PER BARREL
Week ending July 14...................$75.42
Week ending July 20...................$75.63
Price per barrel figures are provided from New York by the Associated Press and reflect the cash F.O.B. price of West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark grade of U.S. crude oil.