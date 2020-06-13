- Week ending June 5 .....9
- Week ending June 12 .....10
- The rig count includes the number of active drilling rigs in District 2, which includes Victoria, Goliad, Calhoun, Jackson, Bee, Refugio, DeWitt, Lavaca and Karnes counties.
- Week ending June 5 ....$37.41
- Week ending June 12 ....$36.34
- Price per barrel figures are provided from New York by the Associated Press and reflect the cash F.O.B. price of West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark grade of U.S. crude oil.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Clarification: Scholars disagree about Henry David Thoreau's quote
- Correction: Port Lavaca must adhere to guidelines to receive FEMA funding
- Correction: COVID-19 victim's age was in his 40s
- Correction: Name misspelling
- Correction: Victoria West High School’s in-person graduation will be held Monday and Tuesday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Hallettsville resident throws live pig at animal rights activist
- Victoria man, 21, dies in crash south of Cuero
- Blotter: 4 arrested on money laundering, organized crime, drug charges
- 'What's to stop it?' Victoria officials warn residents as COVID-19 continues to spread in region
- 1 kid at Calhoun County YMCA day camp tests positive for COVID-19
- 3 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Victoria County
- UT football players demand school rename buildings named after racist figures, donate to Black Lives Matter
- Black Lives Matter protest planned in Cuero
- 99th birthday parade inspires joy in tumultuous times
- Victoria County considers axing forensic audit
Commented
- Petition calls for removal of Confederate statue in DeLeon Plaza (17)
- A picture is worth a thousand words (7)
- Floyd memorial will retrace life, push for justice in death (6)
- Hallettsville resident throws live pig at animal rights activist (4)
- Guest column: It’s time to take down the statue (4)
- Victoria protesters try to organize larger gathering (4)
- Letter: Reader imagines Trump leading Britain in the war against the Nazis during World War II (9)
- Letter: Best economy ever (3)
- Letter: Many people attended peaceful, well--organized march (3)
- Victoria County considers axing forensic audit (2)
Recent Comments
-
Roy McLaurin said:
There is more going on for something not to be going on,
-
Glenn Wilson said:
"...some residents seemed to be more relaxed..." LOL! [beam]
-
Glenn Wilson said:
If it ends up that the statue has to go, right or wrong, better it go to a museum than being pulled down and destroyed. History will be preserved rather than lost or changed.
-
Joseph/Linda Crisp said:The dedication was done in that spirit at that time with the understandings and misunderstandings of the time. What is being proposed is a RE-dedication in the spirit of repentance, truth tell…
-
Glenn Wilson said:Well, there it goes, as expected. On it's own it wasn't going to quietly die as the perpetrators had hoped, so finally it had to be killed and everybody slinks back to their dens. Money, trans…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.