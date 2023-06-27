RIG COUNT
Week ending June 16................19
Week ending June 23 ...............18
The rig count includes the number of active drilling rigs in District 2, which includes Victoria, Goliad, Calhoun, Jackson, Bee, Refugio, DeWitt, Lavaca and Karnes counties.
PRICE PER BARREL
Week ending June 16...................$71.78
Week ending June 23 ...................$69.16
Price per barrel figures are provided from New York by the Associated Press and reflect the cash F.O.B. price of West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark grade of U.S. crude oil.