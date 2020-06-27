- Week ending June 21 .....09
- Week ending June 26 .....09
- The rig count includes the number of active drilling rigs in District 2, which includes Victoria, Goliad, Calhoun, Jackson, Bee, Refugio, DeWitt, Lavaca and Karnes counties.
- Week ending June 21 ....$37.96
- Week ending June 26 ....$38.72
- Price per barrel figures are provided from New York by the Associated Press and reflect the cash F.O.B. price of West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark grade of U.S. crude oil.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Correction: Jim and Gloria Mills celebrate 50th wedding anniversary
- Correction: Eric Callaway on president's honor roll at Sam Houston State
- Correction: Victim of fatal crash on U.S. 87 was 38 years old
- Clarification: Scholars disagree about Henry David Thoreau's quote
- Correction: Port Lavaca must adhere to guidelines to receive FEMA funding
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Bar owner concerned for employees in latest round of closures
- Victoria officials talk mask order, increase in COVID-19 cases
- Officials: Victoria land use analysis leads to hope, plans for vibrant downtown
- Federal judge sworn in at Victoria courthouse, filling last Texas vacancy
- Victoria Mayor issues order requiring businesses to mandate masks
- Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
- Blotter: Ammunition stolen from vehicle
- Officials test 747 people for COVID-19 at Victoria Community Center
- Sheriff candidates Marr, Fowler make their case to voters in live-streamed debate
- Guest Column: History isn’t a statue, or a plaque, it is what happened and why
Commented
- 'We want a symbol of unity': Residents to request Confederate monument's removal (12)
- Guest column: We say a lot by what we honor (8)
- Letter: Reader gives explanation on who founded Jim Crow laws (7)
- Letter: Protect our history from those wishing to destroy it (7)
- After Black Lives Matter protest, what's next for Victoria? (6)
- Letter: Removing statue serves as weapon in culture war (6)
- Letter: Radical leftists are hijacking a man's unjust death (6)
- A collective lack of leadership (5)
- New one-day record climbs to 21 (4)
- Guest column: Public has right to know how hurricane recovery money was spent (4)
Recent Comments
-
Alonzo Salazar said:
Folks, people behind these comments are the reason we’ll have millions infected and hundreds of thousands deaths from CV-19.
-
Fain Zimmerman said:This situation is no different from the previous. We never did need lockdown, masks or distancing. And do not now need it. Check on the countries that followed this kind of protecol - their nu…
-
Alonzo Salazar said:
Fain, care to elaborate on what makes our CV-19 crisis different?
-
Glenn Wilson said:
Brian -- Or put it in a museum.
-
Gary Smart said:
Sorry for the misspelling of remember.She was a very sweet girl in high school.I remember her well.
GaryL Smart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.