Rig Count
  • Week ending May 29 .....14
  • Week ending June 5 .....9
  • The rig count includes the number of active drilling rigs in District 2, which includes Victoria, Goliad, Calhoun, Jackson, Bee, Refugio, DeWitt, Lavaca and Karnes counties.
  • Week ending May 29 ....$33.71
  • Week ending June 5 ....$37.41
  • Price per barrel figures are provided from New York by the Associated Press and reflect the cash F.O.B. price of West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark grade of U.S. crude oil.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.