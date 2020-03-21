- Week ending March 13...32
- Week ending March 20...32
- The rig count includes the number of active drilling rigs in District 2, which includes Victoria, Goliad, Calhoun, Jackson, Bee, Refugio, DeWitt, Lavaca and Karnes counties.
- Week ending March 13 ....$31.50
- Week ending March 20 ....$25.22
- Price per barrel figures are provided from New York by the Associated Press and reflect the cash F.O.B. price of West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark grade of U.S. crude oil.
