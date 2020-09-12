RIG COUNT
Week ending Sept. 4 ...............8
Week ending Sept. 11 .............. 8
The rig count includes the number of active drilling rigs in District 2, which includes Victoria, Goliad, Calhoun, Jackson, Bee, Refugio, DeWitt, Lavaca and Karnes counties.
PRICE PER BARREL
Week ending Sept. 4 .........$41.37
Week ending Sept. 11 ........$37.30
Price per barrel figures are provided from New York by the Associated Press and reflect the cash F.O.B. price of West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark grade of U.S. crude oil.
