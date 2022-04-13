Riverside Stadium is turning 75 next month, and the City’s Parks & Recreation needs residents’ help to make the celebration a grand slam.
Parks & Recreation is seeking Riverside Stadium merchandise, uniforms and other memorabilia from throughout the stadium’s history to be displayed during the anniversary celebration. All items will be returned to their owners after the event.
Residents who have items they’d like to share can reach out to Parks & Recreation at 361-485-3200 or parks@victoriatx.gov.
The stadium’s anniversary date is May 9, and the celebration will be May 20-21. Parks & Recreation is planning a full lineup of events, including stadium tours, a celebrity softball game, meet-and-greets, a homerun derby, little league games, skills tests and live music.
“Riverside Stadium is a community icon that holds great memories for so many of our residents,” Parks & Recreation Assistant Director Kimberly Zygmant said. “We hope the community will join us in celebrating the stadium’s legacy.”
To receive updates about Parks & Recreation events and programs, follow Victoria Parks and Recreation on Facebook or visit www.victoriatx.gov.
