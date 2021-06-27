NAME: Robert Royer
AGE: 32
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in marketing from University of Houston-Victoria
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Founder/president of Marketing Consulting Agency
COMPANY: Building Brands Marketing
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I started my career in local media right out of college and achieved leadership roles focused on selling and fulfilling digital advertising. I transitioned into the advertising agency business in 2017 and launched Building Brands Marketing in 2018.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
My desire to serve and provide for others. I was a young father with kids who depended on me to provide for them. I was a young manager and now business owner with employees who I strive to provide a livelihood for.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
I grew up with a lot of adversity, such as my father passing away when I was 4, and I had kids at a young age, which led me to working full-time while going to school full-time. Professionally, I started my marketing career exclusively selling print advertising in a sales territory where sales were declining, but I managed to increase sales and eventually secured a management position. My determination helped me in getting selected to the NEXGEN program which groom future leaders of the newspaper industry.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
My favorite part of consulting small businesses in their marketing is I'm making a difference in people’s livelihoods. When I can assist a business to make more money, I have had business owners tell me it is allowing them to provide college tuition for their grandkids, retirement for themselves, or additional benefits to their employees. Looking toward the future, I’m excited to continue to learn the latest trends and patterns every day in digital marketing and bring that knowledge to business owners of the Crossroads.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
serve on the board of directors for the Victoria Rotary Club, the Dean’s Advisory Board for the University of Houston-Victoria School of Business Administration, and chairman for the Small Business Committee with the Victoria Chamber of Commerce.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
My favorite service project I get to work on every year is the Annual Clayshoot fundraiser with the Victoria Rotary Club, which helps provide grants to nonprofits in the area as well as youth scholarships. I also try to support through service or sponsorships other nonprofits, such as the United Way of the Crossroads and the Men’s 361 Basketball Association.
