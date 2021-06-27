NAME: Robert Zboril
AGE: 35
EDUCATION: B.S. in biology, Master of Business Administration, Doctorate of Dental Surgery
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Dentist and owner of Zboril Dental Center
COMPANY: Zboril Dental Center
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
Dentistry has been my passion because of its unique challenges and opportunities. It possessed all the attributes I was looking for in a career, using my hands to create, solving problems and developing relationships with those in my community. Dentistry offers the ability to interact with people and elevate their quality of life.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
My family, friends and team inspire me every day. The energy and passion that they live their lives with drives me to make each day a success. And in turn, I want to inspire them to do the same.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
Changing technologies and techniques require constant continuing education. Learning new complex processes and mastering them is a challenge. By keeping myself on a rigorous education pathway I have kept up with the latest techniques for implants, crowns, veneers, Invisalign and many other advanced techniques, using these techniques to keep our appointment times shorter and more comfortable for my patients.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
Technology is revolutionizing dentistry today and will do so in the future. Because of our technology, we are able to offer a much higher level of care to our patients. We are able to better diagnose with our 3D X-rays, better plan with our i-Tero Oral Scanner, correct facial pain with our T-scan and accelerate healing with our laser.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
We are continuously involved in our community. We are the proud sponsor of several local schools' sports and cheer teams. We are an avid supporter of FFA. We have sponsored the Varsity Cup every year, as it identifies and acknowledges young leaders in our local schools.
