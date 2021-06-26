NAME: Rosalind V.O. Perez
AGE: 30
EDUCATION: B.S. in biomedical engineering, University of Texas at Austin; J.D., cum laude, Texas Tech University School of Law
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Attorney
COMPANY: MDP Law, soon R. Perez Law
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I knew I wanted to be a lawyer from about 8 years old. Originally, I thought I wanted to be a patent attorney, but happily my husband and I moved to Victoria and I fell in love with the practice of family and child welfare law.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Providing the best legal advice and support I possibly can, during some of the most difficult situations a person may face during their life.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
I think one of the biggest challenges any professional faces is “earning their stripes” and learning to be confident in your abilities.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
What excites me the most with the practice of law is that it is always evolving and changing. I look forward to running and owning my own law firm and helping young attorneys get their start in the practice of law.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I have served for the last three years on the board of the Chamber of Commerce and currently serve as treasurer of the board of the Chamber of Commerce. I am also the chairperson of the Victoria County Child Welfare Board, president of the Victoria Young Professionals, and on the Keep Victoria Beautiful board.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
My husband and I support the Victoria Bach Festival because we believe music is an intrinsic part of culture and brain development in young people, I also believe it is essential to provide support to nonprofits and charities that support children in need – such as the Victoria Partnership for Children.
