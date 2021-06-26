NAME: Russell Dempsey
AGE: 39
EDUCATION: Texas A&M University
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Small Business Owner
COMPANY: Express Employment Professionals
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I was looking for a job that would take me away from constant travel. I was offered a sales position and grew within the company.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
My family and our team motivate me to succeed. I am incredibly grateful for all that they do and it motivates me to do my best.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
Managing a 1-year old business through a pandemic was an incredible challenge. We overcame the challenge by becoming as small as possible as a company. Then we focused on helping our clients navigate their challenges. Our team really came together and grew the business through a challenging time. It was an incredible to be a part of it.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
It is an exciting time to be in Victoria and the Crossroads. The community seems poised to develop coming out of the pandemic. As the region rebounds from a tough year, it should really springboard our industry. To say that we are excited about the end of 2021 and 2022 would be an understatement. We hope to be a great business partner to our clients and develop long term relationships.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
Giving back to our community is a big part of our company culture as well as mine personally. Currently, I have been able to serve on the Victoria Sales Tax Development Board as the vice president. I am also a member of the Victoria Young Professionals. That organization has been a great way to connect with other professionals in town, as well as give back through volunteer efforts.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
My favorite types of charities and nonprofits are those who support local issues. I am newer to the community, so I have not been extremely active yet. In our previous community I supported our regional United Way. I served on the board for several years and chaired the community campaign for three years. Kiwanis is another organization that I have supported through the years. I have been impressed by how giving our community is and look forward to becoming more involved.
