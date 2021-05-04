Jay Garner perused a large selection of books displayed at the center of the newly-reopened Salvation Army Family Store Wednesday morning. He held close a "diamond in the rough" that he said he was excited to take back home.
The Corpus Christi native held a mint-condition edition of "The Cook's Illustrated Complete Book of Poultry," whose pages were filled with hundreds of detailed illustrations and instructions on preparing all types of poultry. He flicked through the pages as he spoke.
"I wish I had the time to make everything in here," he said. "It is a great find. You never know what you might find in here. I always come through on my rounds."
After a soft-opening last month, Salvation Army officials and volunteers will hold a grand opening celebration to bookend its extended closure Wednesday at the store, which underwent a remodel while closed due to the pandemic.
The remodel included a new coat of paint, an expansion of the sales floor, new wall and standing fixtures, clearly defined sections for women's and men's clothes, furniture, accessories and general appliances. Vicki Mullins, who works as a social worker for the Salvation Army and volunteers at the Family Store, said she was most excited about the layout for the clothes.
"It is all organized and colored-coded now. It is just so much easier for people to find something they want for that job interview or for that lunch date," she said. "It is a thrill just to walk down the aisles and see what all we have this week."
The most significant inclusion is a room enclosed in glass at the front of the store to showcase larger items and sensational items. Brian Atkinsons, the store manager, said his employees call it the "Macy's window," likening it to bigger retail stores.
"It used to be storage, but now it is a place to put the hot items that we think will catch people's eyes," he said. "It is also visible from outside the store, so people can — literally — go window shopping."
A six-piece patio set was showcased in the room Wednesday for viewing, ready for summer festivities. Many customers inquired about it, Atkinsons said, but the patio will be given out Thursday as part of a raffle celebrating the reopening.
After purchasing a ticket for $2, shoppers are entered to win the patio set, a commemorative presidential spoon collection and $25 Family Store gift card.
"We thought it would be a fun thing to do to welcome everyone back," said Capt. Kenny Jones, who oversees the Salvation Army shelter and other operations.
In addition to the revamped layout, new and returning shoppers will be greeted with a new sale system that uses colored tags in the store. A sign above the checkout displays a color — either blue, yellow, green or white — and items with a corresponding colored tag color are on sale. Employees will change the color weekly, Jones said.
On Wednesdays, aptly named "Wacky Wednesdays" by store staff, everything is on sale except for high-dollar items with a unique red tag. Some items, like Garner's cookbook, are half off the ticketed price when on sale.
"I am getting this book that is filled with more recipes than I could ever make, for less than a dollar," he said, holding up the cookbook. "It does not get better than that."
For Jones, the reopening is symbolic of the organization's triumph over a tough year. After closing due to the pandemic last year, many of the workers had to be furloughed. Months later, while Jones was working on the remodel, the store was broken into and burglarized.
"It's been a tough ride for everyone, but we are back, and we are doing better than ever," he said. "Can't thank anyone but God for that."
