NAME: Sandra Tague Osman
AGE: Over 40
EDUCATION: Some college
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Cuero
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Executive director for Cuero Main Street
COMPANY: Cuero
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I moved to Cuero from Austin in 2013 to take a job as administrative coordinator in the city's planning department. I was Cuero Main Street Advisory Board member and provided assistance to the program, when the director position became available in 2017. I applied independently and was accepted.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I have always been goal oriented and believe failure is not an option. As a twin, what I did not receive in the form of athletic competition and ability, I received in abundance when it comes to succeeding in business projects. I believe strongly in team effort and overall success to benefit the needs of the many.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
The biggest challenge for me was coming to live in a small town with no personal history to offer. In order to overcome, I remained consistent in being open to new ideas and conversation and firm in funneling that information in a direction meant to create success for the goals of the Main Street Program.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG PROFESSIONALS?
My advice is to listen more than talk, never be afraid to offer an idea that you can back up with innovation and effort, and be respectful of the experience of those that come before you. Always be thoughtful of the larger picture in whatever job is tasked to you. Work well with others and learn the exercise of “bottom of the funnel thinking.” Loosely put, picture the large mouth of a funnel where liquid swirls uncontrolled and how focused the stream is when it makes its way to the narrow exit, or end result.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
My position as the Cuero Main Street manager provides me great opportunity to collaborate with the directors of our chamber of commerce, the Cuero Development Corporation, Keep Cuero Beautiful and the city of Cuero. We strategize on business growth through preservation of our historic buildings, tourism promotion through many annual and often newly created events, discussions on bringing in new businesses through marketing and supporting community needs with broadband outreach. At all downtown Main Street events, we encourage community organizations to participate and are happy to promote their goals as a team, #CueroStrong.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
1) St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital
2) Pet Adoptions of Cuero
3) The Rotary Club of Cuero
