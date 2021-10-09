NAME: Sara Newman
AGE: 38
EDUCATION: Some college at Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Rhodec International
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Meyersville
OCCUPATION/TITLE: VP of Administration
COMPANY: Glass Doctor of Six Flags Glass
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
This business has been in my family for three generations now. The Glass Doctor part of the business is a franchise and I had been part of developing franchises worldwide for the first 10 years of my career and I wanted to help develop our family business in the same way.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
My family, I have 2 daughters and a son, that I want to not only provide for them but be a good example for what their future can hold if you work hard. My husband, who works with me, is my partner in all my life ventures.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
One of the biggest challenges is learning all the different attributes to this business while trying to develop it at the same time. To overcome this, I had to learn how to fail with grace and get right back at it. As a working mom it will always be a challenge to balance my time between my work, family, health and life, but I am accepting that this will always be a challenge and I will continue to adjust while staying grateful for my blessings.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR PROFESSION?
I am excited about my current team and their future as they are evolving within their personal paths and careers and our small business gets to be a part of their journey. With our team and new resources, we will be even closer to reach our goals. I am also excited about the technology that is emerging within the glass industry that will make glass a bigger part of everyone’s home, auto, and business.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG WOMEN IN YOUR PROFESSION?
Service companies like ours can offer a variety of opportunities if you have multiple interest and talents. Problem solving is a big part of what we do for our customers and that can be a big challenge at times, but it is also fulfilling when you are a part of a solution. We promote open communication amongst our team, and I always advise to speak up and take charge. Do not sit back waiting for someone else to do it for you. We are not just selling glass; we are selling an experience too.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I am very involved in my children’s organizations. I believe our children are the future of this community and they are my focus at this time of my life.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
We make it a point to support our local organizations like volunteer fire departments, law enforcement, first responders, veterans, youth sports, and anything our employees' children and families are a part of.
