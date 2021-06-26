NAME: Sarah Austin
AGE: 35
EDUCATION: Currently pursuing an MBA in human resource management from University of Houston-Victoria. B.A. in communication studies with minor in human resource management from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Director of human resources
COMPANY: Citizens Medical Center
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
I’ve always gravitated toward opportunities that allow me to lead and develop a team. I began my career in retail management, went into emergency management, and now health care, as the director of Human Resources at Citizens Medical Center.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
My drive for success stems from a genuine desire to help others. One of the most rewarding parts of my job is developing others to their full potential.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
Challenges are to be expected and appreciated for the experience provided. COVID-19 has certainly provided a lifetime of experiences, including ever-changing laws and guidelines requiring careful review and astute business acumen. Overcoming challenges presented by COVID-19 required effective communication, teamwork, and a commitment to the overall goal of providing the best quality service to our patients and employees. The resilience of our employees and this community is awe-inspiring.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
I am very passionate about developing and retaining our workforce, and advancing into more complex human resource analytics and engagement software in the near future excites me. The technological tools available provide necessary data at our fingertips that can help us make well-informed, big-impact decisions while also positively impacting the employee experience and retention.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
In my previous role as the Healthcare Coalition Preparedness Manager for Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, I played a key role in disaster preparedness and response for hospitals, EMS agencies, and nursing homes within Victoria County and surrounding areas. I helped coordinate the evacuation of our health care facilities during Hurricane Harvey and the resource requests in the aftermath. Most recently during the pandemic, I was a vital source of federal and state communication and resource needs – providing much needed PPE to healthcare organizations and up-to-date hospital data to the State of Texas. My proudest moment was coordinating with Victoria Fire Department and other Fire and EMS agencies to provide essential COVID-19 testing to our most vulnerable population – nursing home residents.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I am involved in Theatre Victoria and enjoy having an outlet for my love of singing. If you saw "Grease," "9 to 5," or "Sister Act," then you saw me. We are very fortunate to have such a top-notch community theater program that consistently provides quality entertainment and activities for people of all ages.
