The Sather Financial Group, a Victoria investment advisory and financial planning services group, was named one of the top 300 registered investment advisors in America by the Financial Times.
Sather Financial Group, 120 E. Constitution St., serves retail, institutional, and those with a net worth of $1 million or more, according to the Financial Times. The group was one of 18 firms selected in Texas and the only one in the Crossroads, according to a news release from Sather Financial Group.
The top 300 were chosen by the Financial Times based on assets under management, growth rate, years in existence, advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisors, online accessibility and compliance records.
No fees were paid by the group or its employees to make the Financial Times list, according to the news release.
