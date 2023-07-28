Victoria-based Sather Financial Group has earned recognition as one of the top registered investment advisors nationally.
This ranking placed Sather Financial in the top six firms in Texas.
The study, published in the July 2023 issue of Financial Advisor magazine, ranked all registered investment advisors managing $50 million, or more.
Additionally, the study named Sather Financial among the Top Fifty Fastest Growing firms in the nation.
Sather Financial Group was established in 1999 and manages $1.6 billion for families, foundations and corporations in a fee-only, fiduciary, manner.