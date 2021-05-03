Applications are now open for Small Business Administration funds following pandemic-related hardships to businesses.
The SBA Restaurant Revitalization Fund is eligible to restaurants, bars and other food service businesses that have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss. Those funds can be used for payroll, certain bills and other specified expenses, according to a Jackson County Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture news release.
This SBA funding for businesses comes as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by Congress.
Applications can be made at restaurants.sba.gov until all funds are exhausted. Call 844-279-8898 for application assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.