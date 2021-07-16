YOAKUM — North of Yoakum, 60 grassy acres of pasture are set to be transformed into an industrial park that officials hope will lure industry to the area.
"You’re looking at employers that are going to be bringing significant numbers of primary jobs," said Terry Stokes, executive director of the Yoakum Economic Development Corporation. "This is not a subdivision. It's not a retail center. This is going to be a center for industries — businesses that are bringing in 25, 50, 100, 200 primary jobs."
The EDC acquired the acreage for about $750,000 of local sales tax funds shortly before Independence Day. The property sits opposite the airport at the intersection of Alternate U.S. 77 and Farm-to-Market Road 3475, just north of the city's sole current industrial park, which houses major employers including Eddy Packing, Circle Y Saddles and Sweet Home Sand & Gravel.
As things currently stand, Yoakum does not have enough land available to entice industrial employers, Stokes said. Acquiring and developing a second industrial park could make Yoakum more competitive in attracting companies to the area.
"I get these requests for information from the governor’s office — how much land does the client need, how much structure do they need," Stokes said. "I told everyone I am so tired of not even being able to go down to the second bullet because I can’t check the first one."
Those 60 additional acres, along with the area's "fiercely blue-collar" workforce, could help bring in companies seeking workers to fill light or heavy manufacturing jobs, Stokes said.
Mark Jemelka, vice president of sales operations at Circle Y Saddles, which employs roughly 150 people and manufactures saddles and riding accessories sold internationally, said he has found that employees who move to Yoakum tend to stick around.
"This is a place, when people come and stay past five years, they typically stay for the long haul," he said.
After it was founded in Yoakum in 1960, Circle Y once occupied about 10 buildings scattered across town, Jemelka said. Consolidating the company's operations at its more than 100,000-square-foot facility at the industrial park has improved the efficiency of its saddle manufacturing and made it easier to cross-train employees.
Currently, the only hint of the new park's future are the pink surveyor markers that sit along the barbed wire fence that surround the former 60-acre homestead.
While Yoakum's first industrial park was established after several large employers had already settled there, the new industrial park will require millions of dollars of additional investment to make it "shovel-ready," Stokes said. That includes installing sewer, electrical and natural-gas systems and preparing County Road 396 for 18-wheeler access.
Local officials plan to seek federal and state support, including through the American Rescue Plan, the latest stimulus package signed into law in March.
"You've got to make a pretty big capital investment," Stokes said. "That's the EDC's responsibility."
While officials are still waiting on word for how those stimulus funds can be used, surveying and soil sampling could start within 30 days. Stokes said he is optimistic the park could be ready for development in 2022.
Yoakum's economy "fared very well" despite the economic downturn during the pandemic, said Mayor Carl O'Neill. Now, the city is looking forward.
"We can step up now and look at expanding again," he said.
