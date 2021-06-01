Longtime doughnut shop worker Ou Taing is a morning person, and with his next Shipley Do-Nuts store in Victoria he and his staff will continue serving up fresh, hot doughnuts and kolaches.
Shipley Do-Nuts' return to Victoria in about mid-June will be the first time the brand has been in Victoria in 10 years. The doughnut shop at 2601 N. Navarro St. will be one of four franchise stores between Victoria and Houston that Taing, of Brenham, owns.
It will also employ about 10 to 15 people, he said, even as finding employees has been a challenge.
"He's one of our best franchisees," said Luke Mandola Jr., vice president of franchise sales and development. "We're excited to get back into the great market."
Since Taing was an adolescent, he has worked in doughnut shops, he said. He then owned his own private doughnut shop before starting his chain of Shipley franchises and found success in the franchise business.
Moving into a new market in a town experiencing growth like Victoria will be good, he said. He also hopes to help Victoria by employing more people, even as he said he has had challenges finding workers recently.
Representatives of Shipley Do-Nuts have worked with a retail coach, said Mike Etienne, Victoria assistant city manager. In doing so, the economic development of the doughnut shop and similar developments cause one of the most important impacts on Victoria by attracting other businesses, he said.
"I think we'll see other developments as we come out of the pandemic," he said. "Because having vacant buildings deters economic development."
The location had previously been an Arby's restaurant and has been closed about a year, said Jeff Lyon, Victoria Chamber of Commerce president.
Looking toward the future, Taing said he wants to have Shipley Do-Nuts open a long time.
"When you open, you want to stay open forever," he said. "I hope people in Victoria support us. We love the doughnut experience."
Along Navarro Street, which he said is a strong retail and development street, he is glad to see Shipley Do-Nuts coming to town.
"Any kind of retail growth we can bring into Victoria is a plus no matter the location, particularly if it is quality retail," he said.
Applications to work for the new location can be made on Shipley's website at shipleydonuts.peoplematter.jobs.
"We're delighted that they've decided to come back," Etienne said. "In fact, it's one of my favorite doughnut places too."
