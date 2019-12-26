Shoppers stood in lines and flooded aisles at Victoria Mall on Thursday in the midst of a mad dash to take advantage of after-Christmas sales and to make their post-holiday returns and exchanges.
The National Retail Federation expected 68% of U.S. consumers to shop in 2019’s post-holiday buzz.
Among those flocking to a retail outlet Thursday afternoon was Victoria resident Everett Wood, who stood in line at James Avery Artisan Jewelry with his daughter, Wimberly.
Wood said the mall appeared even busier than when he visited a week and a half ago, when he came to buy gifts for his family.
“She (my daughter) circled what she liked in the catalog, and you know how it goes, dad’s got to get it,” Wood said.
Wood came back to the jewelry store in the mall to return a ring with a bumblebee, which was too big for his daughter’s finger.
Brianna Wick, a manager at the jewelry retailer, has worked at the mall for about 10 years.
She said most of James Avery’s after-Christmas customers are in search of soldering services and jewelry cleanings, but they also get their fair share of returns and exchanges.
According to the retail federation, 18% of after-Christmas shoppers plan to return or exchange gifts during the holiday season.
Wimberly, who picked the ring from a store catalog, said she planned to exchange the ring for a different size of the same style.
Unlike Wimberly, Anneliese Covarrubias, of Victoria, who shopped at Target on Navarro with her mother, said she didn’t plan to exchange the pajamas bought by her grandmother.
“They weren’t really my style,” Covarrubias said.
Instead, she said she would probably return the item.
Denise Madrigal, a guest service assistant at the Target in Victoria, said the store offers gift cards in exchange for returned items. Among the most common items she sees returned are toys and clothes.
In 2018, the day after Christmas held its position as the peak return day of the year, according to statistics released by retail consultant Appriss Inc.
As far as Madrigal can tell, that trend is on track to continue this year.
Madrigal said Thursday was the start of the two-week post-Christmas shopping period in which they see the number of returns spike to about double what they see on a regular day.
To prepare for the returns season, Madrigal said the store tries to place an additional employee or two in its guest services department. Nevertheless, she said it’s always a busy time of year.
“Last year, the high volume of returns lasted just about two weeks,” Madrigal said. “But it’ll definitely go down after about the first week after Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.