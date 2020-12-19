The holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey was still playing overhead Saturday at the Victoria Mall, but Christmas shopping has never looked so different.
“It is definitely different,” said Kassandra DeLaGarza, who was running a booth where children can takes pictures with Santa. “But kids have just been happy to see Santa like any other year.”
Sitting in a big green chair topped with toys and stuffed animals, Santa sat behind a short barrier of wrapped presents where the children were asked to sit for the pictures.
Despite the changes, she said most of the shoppers she has interacted with have been understanding.
“We have had kids want to jump up on Santa’s lap and hug him, but we just can’t do it this year with COVID. The parents get it for the most part,” she said. “People have all been dealing with this long enough to understand.”
Despite some retailers self-imposed limits to occupancy, there were wait lines to enter some stores and some store employees, like Jake Medrano, of Victoria, were still feeling the pressure of Christmas.
“We have just about cleared out our backroom we have been so busy,” said Medrano, who started working at The Children’s Heaven in June. “We’ve been selling everything from our big toy cars to gaming consoles and keychains — its been crazy. It does not seem like COVID really slowed businesses down.”
Red and Donna Keseling, of Cuero, said they were not surprised how busy the mall has been even with COVID-19 looming in people’s minds.
“I think Christmas is a bigger deal this year because so many have had such a hard year. It’s a time for giving and people are excited,” said Donna Keseling.
“Many people also might be waiting til this week because money is tight, or maybe they just got their Christmas bonuses,” Red Keseling said. “It is not too surprising to see all these people here.”
With Christmas now just around the corner, retailers are looking forward to the season’s end.
“It’s just been so crazy, but it’s almost over,” Medrano said. “It been good to be a part of the joy, even with everything.”
