As Cynthia Sanchez strolled into Cotton Belles Boutique on Friday morning to shop, she said her Black Friday tradition is simple.
“Get up and spend, spend, spend,” she said.
The Edna resident, who was out shopping with her husband, Martin, said the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t affect her holiday weekend shopping plans. The couple was most excited to be out shopping for baby girl clothing for their first grandchild.
Every Black Friday, Sanchez said she goes to both local shops and big box stores.
Ashley Henderson, the owner of Cotton Belles, said she's glad people have added local stops into their traditions.
“People often think of Black Friday and think of big box stores, shopping for TVs, but more people are shopping at local mom and pop shops,” she said. “Which is really great.”
This is the first year Henderson did a true Black Friday event, she said. The boutique opened early for shoppers, who were greeted with information about several special weekend deals as well as mimosas.
Though customers were slowly trickling into the boutique Friday morning, Henderson said she was expecting a good turnout overall. Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, Henderson said she’s “tickled” at how fortunate the store has been.
On Black Friday and on a regular basis, Henderson has been doing Facebook Live videos to show off certain items and has had customers tune in and then place orders from home.
“We had no clue what to expect, but we’ve been creative and fortunate for sure,” she said.
Nationwide, experts have predicted a busy shopping season despite the pandemic. The National Retail Federation predicted holiday sales during November and December would increase between 3.6% and 5.2% compared to 2019, to a total between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion.
Additionally, the NRF expected that online and other non-store sales, which are included in that total, would increase between 20% and 30%.
As some Victoria shoppers opted for local options, others carried on their usual traditions and headed straight to big box stores early Friday morning.
At the Victoria Mall, Madi Marek was among them. Marek, who lives in Houston but has family in Victoria, said she had been up since 4 a.m.
By about 10 a.m., Marek, who was shopping with her mom, sister, aunt, uncle and cousins, said she had hit J.C. Penny, Victoria’s Secret and Dillard's, where she purchased four Michael Kors handbags.
“It’s become my tradition to buy a purse!” she said.
Marek said she planned to be out shopping until at least 3 or 4 p.m..
“Wherever we find the deals, we go,” she said.
Nearby at the mall, Grace Lebeda, who lives in Schulenburg, said she was glad she and her sister decided to stop by the mall. Usually, Lebeda said she goes to Austin on Thursday night and shops all day Friday, but decided to skip that tradition this year because of the pandemic.
Instead, she came to Victoria with her sister to go grocery shopping and decided to swing by the mall. When they saw that it wasn’t very crowded, they decided to shop. The two women were successful: Both carried large Bath & Body Works bags filled with hand creams, soaps, hand sanitizers and more.
“And my bag is mainly for me, not even for gifts,” Lebeda laughed.
