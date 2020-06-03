Skateworld
Contributed Photo

Skateworld, 108 Monterrey St., is reopening Friday

Business hours will be 7 to 10 p.m. Friday; 2 to 4:30 p.m. and 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

To book a party, visit skateworldtx.com or call 361-578-9725.

