CUERO — While cancellations of rodeos caused Slone Saddles to produce fewer western horse saddles, the demand for the business’s higher end products has increased in the past year.
“The nature of the cowboy is independent,” said the saddle business’s founder Tod Slone. “The cowboy has to adapt every year, so they’re used to adversity.”
After more than two decades of business in Cuero, Slone and his family have built their business to sell about 1,500 to 1,600 saddles each year. In the past year, it has produced about 1,300 to 1,400, but many have been some of their highest quality custom saddles.
Slone Saddles has focused on a niche of the leather saddle market that was not filled when Slone began his business.
Previously, there were two common models for saddle businesses. They either consisted of small custom shops with only a few workers that would often take more than a year to produce a saddle or mass-produced saddles that often did not fit a horse or its rider, Slone said.
Slone Saddles fills in that gap in the market by never building a saddle a person can’t ride, he said.
Often at the end of a rodeo, a prize saddle is presented to the champions. Through the years, Slone’s business has transitioned from presenting saddles at the end of a rodeo to giving certificates to champions for custom saddles to later be made for them.
Because of pandemic-related closures throughout the past year, canceled rodeos caused there to be no champions — and no prize saddles. Despite this, Slone said he thinks as people are at home more, they are riding more, resulting in a higher demand for custom saddles rather than prize saddles.
Many industries have experienced various supply shortages. Even so, Slone said leather and other building materials for saddles have had no impact on his ability to build or sell his products, which also include other western style horse riding materials.
Of the higher-end saddles, many of the specifications can be customized. This can include various materials such as alligator or stingray as well as various color choices and even an endorsement on the side — like one saddle that sat in the Cuero site with “Burger King” etched into the side in early April.
During the construction process, Slone Saddles has built most of each saddle at their location in Del Rio since January 2011. Each saddle is then shipped to the Cuero location and then shipped out to a customer.
Many of those saddles are delivered outside Cuero, ending up across the U.S. and often in Australia, New Zealand or other international destinations.
One local customer, Glenn Ralston, ordered eight saddles in the past two years, and he plans to buy more in the next year.
The saddles he has purchased from Slone fit horses well, he said. This allows them to fit correctly, therefore not rolling on a horse.
After purchasing one of his Slone saddles, Ralston said it did not fit quite right. Slone then worked with him to swap out saddles at no charge.
“You treat people like you want to be treated,” he said. “And they have that understanding, there’s no doubt about they’re people that are just really pleasant to work with.”
Having a locally owned business succeed during the past year through e-commerce has been very important said Angie Cuellar, the executive director of the Cuero Chamber of Commerce.
“One of the things that we noticed over COVID that even the decline of travel ... sales tax still didn’t dip down too low,” she said. “Having strong businesses like (Slone Saddles) and others that survived COVID, it shows how strong the community of Cuero really is.”
By getting into the business in the late 1990s, Slone said his business entered the field at the right time to begin selling to folks who were just starting to become comfortable shopping online.
Though many of the saddle customers are outside of the Cuero and DeWitt County community, she said bringing dollars into the region through Slone Saddles and other locally owned businesses helps the overall community because of the business focus on e-commerce. While sales tax is one local benefit, the money spent locally by a business like Slone’s also helps more dollars stay in a community longer.
Slone Saddles, like many Cuero businesses, is also a family business and has been an active part of the community, Cuellar said.
In addition to Slone, his wife Lonna Slone, daughter Kailey Leske and son Ace Slone also help keep the family business up and running.
Because the business operates with a focus on custom orders, Slone said his son helps with design and artistic elements, therefore helping customers get a unique product.
Looking toward the future, Slone said the quality of the saddles is the best it has ever been, and he and his family are still working to improve them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.