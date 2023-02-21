One of Victoria’s small business supporters has been interacting more and more with local entrepreneurs in recent years.
Lindsay Young, director of the University of Houston-Victoria’s Small Business Development Center, said the number of Victoria clients her team has been in touch with has increased by about 30% in the last three years.
“When I drive down Navarro, Main, Rio Grande, John Stockbauer and other major roads in the area, I see more small businesses than I did 10 years ago,” Young said.
Young views Victoria as the primary retail area for the Crossroads, meaning as the region grows, the need for more businesses in Victoria grows as well.
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the city of Victoria added nearly 3,000 people between 2010 and 2020.
“We are by no means considered one of the fastest growing areas, but Victoria has experienced a level of growth, and that does not include growth seen in our surrounding counties,” Young said.
A section of Victoria that has grown “big time” as a spot for local business is the downtown area, said local real estate broker Bill Wendlandt.
“People are realizing you don’t have to go to a big city to start a successful business,” said Wendlandt, who owns the 120 Main Place building.
Wendlandt said programs such as the Innovation Collective and Coffee and Concepts, which provide networking opportunities for local entrepreneurs, are driving forces in the effort to support more businesses in Victoria.
One O’Connor Plaza, a 12-story building in downtown Victoria, hosts various tenants, from health care to insurance companies. There are also plans to add retail and restaurant options on the ground floor.
Susan Rather, a Realtor for the plaza’s manager, Woolson Real Estate, said coffee and sandwich shops are possibilities.
“One O’Connor Plaza is certainly one of the backdrops for DeLeon Square expansion,” Rather said. “We are cooperating with the city of Victoria already for some changes that will be beginning soon. With our proximity to the square and the quality of our building, the opportunities are endless.”
Creating residential spaces downtown is a goal for local developers, Wendlandt said. 120 Main may soon be a place to call home.
“We are looking to add apartments and condos at 120 Main,” Wendlandt said. “Multiuse buildings with both office space and residences are common in cities.”
Wendlandt believes Victoria’s location in the Crossroads could mean more growth in the local business sector in the coming years.
Young also sees some potential.
“I feel from a small business standpoint that as more diverse small businesses open downtown, it will increase traffic over the week and weekends,” Young said.