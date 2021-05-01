Every small business should, as part of its contingency plan, reduce its risk in the marketplace by having appropriate insurance policies in place. A common way of purchasing small business insurance is to start with a Business Owners Policy (BOP), which is a base package of business liability/property insurance coverages. This type of policy covers business property, liability, and income, so it offers a host of benefits along with options in the form of riders for other coverages. It is a good choice for business owners who rent a space and have equipment in it.
Professional Liability, also known as Errors and Omissions Insurance, is one of the most popular types of business insurance available. Professional Liability Insurance is typically for professionals who give advice such as lawyers, accountants and engineers. Errors and Omissions Insurance typically covers actions and omissions by tradespersons or a business offering a product or service to the public. However, these policies may not offer coverage for claims under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
Business Interruption Insurance covers lost profits when your business closes suddenly because of forces outside your control. Some of these incidences may be a hurricane, ice storm or electrical outage which causes you to close your business. Recently some, but not all, business interruption policies have covered interruptions caused by virus shutdowns.
Employment Practices Liability Insurance covers claims by employees. This type of policy covers the costs if an employee sues you for discrimination, sexual harassment or wrongful termination. This type of insurance is offered as a rider on a BOP or as a standalone policy.
Workers Compensation, which is not required in Texas, protects against claims for job-related injuries.
The employee is covered for medical care and some lost wages, and the employer is protected from claims by the injured employee or an insurance provider.
Employee Honesty Insurance (sometimes by other names) protects the business from employees who could act dishonestly or steal the employer’s or clients’ property.
Cyber insurance protects your business from malware, cyber-attacks, and data loss – very real threats to every business. If your business does anything online, then you need cyber insurance. Make sure any policy you are looking for covers processing credit cards and accepting digital payments as well as storing confidential information.
Other policies are available to small businesses that may be a waste of money to most but beneficial to some. Small businesses should consult with their insurance agent for an evaluation of policy needs, at least annually.
