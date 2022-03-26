As a Certified Business Advisor for the University of Houston-Victoria Small Business Development Center, I have had the honor and pleasure of working with small business owners in our 11 county region.
Having worked for UHV-SBDC for the last 10 years, a few things all small business owners have in common are their passion, their dedication, and their work ethic for their businesses.
I see time and time again that small business owners are investing in new equipment, new products and services to provide their customers, and new marketing strategies, to give some examples. When asking a business owner why they chose to invest in these items mentioned, one common answer is because they had to or they needed to, in order to grow their business or to stay competitive with competitors. Although, this is a valid answer for the reason they decided to make that investment, one question still remains. Why aren’t small business owners investing in themselves?
I began to really think about the question of investing in ourselves as business owners, after working to build my own business, I was neglecting myself and my health to work and grow my business. I finally told myself I am no good to anyone if I don’t make a change. With that being said, investment in yourself can come in different forms.
For me, I decided to invest in myself to better my health. As business owners we always think of investments being something that produces income, like real estate for example. But, if you think about it you also produce income, based on the product or service you provide and the knowledge you possess. Investment in yourself can be investing in your health, investing in your own professional development, investing time in your family, investing time to set goals, and investing in your own happiness. These are just a few examples of investing in yourself to think about, as there are other self- investments as well.
Investing in yourself as a business owner is something, I believe many business owners neglect or just simply don’t think about during the life of their business. One reason is that business owners are working hard to build and grow their business or to stay afloat. Investment in yourself creates happiness and confidence that will spill over to your employees, your customers, your family, your community and will generate a greater return than not taking that time to invest in yourself. If you haven’t already, take the time to invest in yourself for a better you and a better tomorrow for everyone.
