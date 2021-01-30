Solar energy will join drilling, cattle and crops on the historic Pierce Ranch in Wharton County at a time when other solar projects are on the rise.
About 35 solar projects are in the process of coming to the Crossroads as of December. As solar energy generation continues to increase in Texas, the sun is far from setting on the growing industry.
Construction is set to begin during the second quarter of 2021 for an approximately 3,000-acre solar project on the Pierce Ranch. Led by AP Solar Holdings, it will produce about 250 to 350 megawatts of electricity. A descendent of the ranch’s founder and its current manager, Laurance Armour, said the project is the ranch’s way of banking for the long term.
The project will be able to power about 65,000 houses in Texas, according to the project’s website.
As of December, there were 14 new projects in the works in Wharton County, according to the organization that operates the electric grid covering most of Texas, ERCOT.
Victoria, Calhoun and Refugio counties each have one new solar request as of December. Matagorda County has seven, Jackson County has six, DeWitt County has three and Goliad County has two.
Energy generation — whether solar, coal or otherwise — is important to local economies, like the possible replacement of coal at Coleto Creek Power Plant with solar in the future.
Economic incentives from local governments often make these large-scale projects possible.
Some of these incentives include tax abatement, an agreement to exempt property from taxation, or a value limitation, an agreement for a taxpayer to build property and bring jobs in exchange for a limit on the taxable property, according to the Texas Comptroller’s office.
For the approximately 3,000-acre project, AP Solar Holdings agreed on a Chapter 313 School Value Limitation with Wharton school district. The tax limitation period for this agreement begins Jan. 1, 2023, and lasts until Dec. 31, 2032. The first payment of $190,200 will be due Jan. 31, 2024 for the 2023 tax year, according to an amendment to the project’s agreement.
As for the county, the Wharton County Commissioners Court has not voted to create an abatement for the solar project.
Commissioner Doug Mathews, who represents Wharton County Precinct 4 and much of the Pierce Ranch, said his constituents are not in favor of giving tax abatements to green energy.
While Mathews said constituents he has spoken with have not told him reasons for being opposed to incentives for green energy, like a solar project, he said their opposition is probably because of the potential for taking land out of agricultural use, which could result in fewer jobs and less agricultural production.
“Tax abatements were initially designed to create jobs,” Mathews said. “From what I can see, it is not creating jobs. As a matter of fact, it may be taking jobs.”
The solar project will create about $1.4 million in tax revenue for Wharton County during its construction and about $13 million for the county in the project’s first 10 years, according to the project’s website. It will also generate about $7 million for Wharton ISD during construction and $16 million in its first 10 years.
As a result of the Pierce Ranch solar project, Armour said it will initially create a lot of jobs while construction is ongoing. Afterward, he said it will probably create about three or four jobs to run the solar project.
The Pierce Ranch and Armour’s family are well-known for running Brahma cattle, growing rice, corn, cotton and soybeans, and drilling for petroleum over the years.
The ranch will not lose any of its total crop production, Armour said, and one crop grower is retiring while all other growers will move to work other plots of land. For cattle production, he said the ranch will have about 10% to 15% fewer cattle because of the solar project.
In 2019, there were approximately 218,133 acres of farming and 38,700 cattle acres in Wharton County, according to the 2019 Wharton County Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
The blueprints for the solar project also allow for mixed-use of the 3,000-acre project.
The ranch can build future petroleum drilling sites around the solar panels as well as right-of-ways to get to and from them, Armour said.
Thinking of the future, Armour said the solar project is on his mind with the idea that the family wants to keep the ranch together for the next generation.
