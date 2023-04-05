A new source of green energy generation and storage is coming to Jackson County later this year.
Enel North America, headquartered in Massachusetts, is constructing a solar farm and battery storage facility that could open during the second quarter of 2023, according to Dallas-based field coordinator Jean Paul Beebe. The project will be located off Farm-to-Market Road 710 near Ganado.
The project could provide the Ganado community with over $58 million in tax revenue, Beebe said. The funds would go directly into public safety services, infrastructure improvements, economic development and educational opportunities, such as scholarships to students who want to pursue a career in the renewable energy sector.
Once it is ready to generate energy, Enel's Ganado solar farm will operate at a capacity of 208 megawatts, making it one of the largest solar projects in Texas. The battery plant on site could store up to 83 megawatts of solar energy, Beebe said.
"It is a clean power project going straight into the Texas grid," Beebe said. "It will not be putting off any (carbon) emissions."
The solar farm will support eight to 10 permanent jobs, Beebe said. Battery technicians who can make repairs when needed are the workers Enel is looking for.
Because the sun will not always shine on Enel's panels, the project will run on a system in which solar energy is stored and then sent to the grid when energy is needed, Beebe said.
Enel's process of storing and dispatching energy will be useful when peak energy demand is reached on hot summer days, Beebe said.
"This project will help stabilize the grid," Beebe said.
Enel is interested in creating a solar farm near Ganado that would also allow for farming activities to take place on the property, Beebe said. The company has done this at its Aurora, Minnesota solar park, where sheep graze below solar panels.
"We are working with partners to find the best project that would include dual usage, combining an agricultural aspect to a power generation project," Beebe said.
One of the next steps for Beebe is to meet with public officials in Jackson County and discuss what Enel could specifically do to support community goals, he said.
"Having an operator like Enel, which is focused on being an active supporter of initiatives in a community, is important to me," Beebe said.