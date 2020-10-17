The South Texas Farm and Ranch Show Scholarship Golf Tournament will be 9 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Club at Colony Creek. Teams can play for $400 and individuals can play for $100. Hole sponsorships are $100.
“The golf tournament reaches out to a lot of kids in Victoria and adjacent counties to give out scholarships,” said Gill Dollins, the event co-chairman. “It’s open to the public, and it’s for a good cause — raising as much money for the youth as possible.”
The tournament normally attracts 12 to 15 teams.
“The Farm and Ranch Show gives $19,000 in scholarships out each year, and the golf tournament accounts for a good portion of that,” said Victor Eder, treasurer for the farm and ranch show. “We’re not having a physical show this year, so our income for scholarships will be more dependent on the golf tournament to help finance the scholarships.”
If the $19,000 is not raised, Eder said, the scholarships will be covered by reserves.
“We will not have income from booth exhibitors, so we would really appreciate a few more extra teams playing,” Eder said. “We will not cut back on the scholarships because we feel it is more important than ever before in these hard times now to help kids. We’re hopeful for a great golf tournament, and we’re looking forward to it.”
Eder added that the full South Texas Farm and Ranch Show will be back in 2021.
