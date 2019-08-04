For the sixth year, the Victoria Chamber of Commerce will host the South Texas Transportation Conference on Sept. 26 at the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex. This year’s event is titled “Planning Now for Future Transportation Needs.”
The conference will begin at 8:30 a.m., and speakers will present until 3:30 p.m. This year, the chamber is proud to have a great lineup of topics and speakers. Two of the most notable will be Quincy Allen, of the Texas Department of Transportation, and Grant A. Begley, chief executive officer of UAS Drone Corporation.
Allen, P.E., is the district engineer for the transportation agency’s Houston District. He is responsible for overseeing the planning, designing, building, operation and maintenance of the state transportation system for the six counties in the district.
The Houston District has a larger population, higher number of registered vehicles and more vehicle miles traveled than any other district. The district runs 24-hour automobile ferry service between Galveston Island and Port Bolivar and has the largest roadway maintenance budget in the state. It oversees the Green Ribbon Project, an innovative landscaping enhancement program, and Houston TranStar, the largest freeway traffic management system in the United States.
Begley is a U.S. Navy graduate and has an MBA from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business Administration and an M.I.T. Executive Technical Management Certificate. He has 12 years of experience as director of Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Counter- Stealth Technology for the Department of Defense. He is a former Pentagon senior adviser and director of Unmanned Systems and a former director and senior vice president at Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Alion Sciences Technology.
Begley is the CEO of UAS Drone Corporation. UAS Drone Corp. designs, develops and manufactures unmanned aerial systems. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems to the law enforcement, security, oil and gas, cinematography and agriculture sectors. UAS Drone serves customers in the United States.
Begley is a retired F-14 Top Gun Pilot with the U.S. Navy.
The Victoria Chamber of Commerce is proud to bring great speakers to the South Texas Transportation Conference. The Chamber Transportation Committee has worked extremely hard to bring top-notch professionals to this event. Make plans to attend. Sponsorships and reservations are available by calling the Chamber at 361-573-5277.
