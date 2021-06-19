The Crossroads competes on the global stage for businesses to locate major projects in local communities, and the Texas Legislature is switching up how.
One tool in the economic development toolkit — Tax Code Chapter 313 — is likely to no longer accept new applications next year. Opinions are far from unanimous among Crossroads stakeholders about what the implications of its phase-out could mean.
The economic development tool takes its name from the 2001 Texas Economic Development Act. Following the legislation, qualifying businesses could agree to build or install property and create jobs in exchange for a 10-year limit on that taxable property value for the local school district. This equates to a tax reduction on a school district’s maintenance and operations tax — one of two school district tax funds.
After changes to the original legislation, an expiration date was set for Chapter 313.
Following the regular legislative session, the deadline has passed for House and Senate bills that would allow new Chapter 313 agreements to be created. It is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022, which is days before the next bi-annual legislative session begins. Already finalized agreements will remain valid.
“It’s pretty rare that you have both the Republican platform and the Democrat platform calling for the end of a program,” State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst said.
During the regular legislative session in 2001, Kolkhorst co-authored and voted for the original Texas Economic Development Act. By 2021, the agreements had an equity issue, she said.
Access to Chapter 313 agreements can be uneven among both school districts and businesses.
Barbers Hill Independent School District has nearly of $900,000,000 in Chapter 313 tax breaks. Located in the U.S. propane hub, Mont Belvieu, the school district has about four times more in agreements than the largest two school districts in the Crossroads that use the agreements.
Calhoun County Independent School District and Matagorda Independent School District have agreements with about $220,000,000 and $210,000,000 in breaks, respectively.
Many in the Crossroads and across the state have none.
Large manufacturing and energy companies are among the most common to enter into these agreements.
In the Crossroads, Formosa Plastics Corp. has entered into some of the largest ones in the Crossroads.
In a statement from Steve Marwitz, director of communications for Formosa Plastics Corp. in Texas, he said Chapter 313 is an important economic development tool for Texas to attract new chemical industry investment to Texas. The absence of Chapter 313 may impact whether future projects are located in Texas or in other locations for many companies.
Small businesses often are not eligible for the agreements.
“I don’t know of a lot of small businesses that get Chapter 313 agreements, and yet they help carry the tax burden of that school district,” Kolkhorst said.
Palacios Independent School District has entered into Chapter 313 agreements with Formosa and the South Texas Nuclear Project since the program’s creation. Those companies, superintendent Bill Chapman said, have been good stewards and partners in the school district.
“We hope that doesn’t go away with or without these 313 agreements,” he said. “In Formosa’s case for us, and talking with them, that was one of the factors they had with coming here was they examine their options ... it was one of the finalizing factors that made them choose this over Louisiana was there was more tax benefit.”
At Edna Independent School District, superintendent Robert O’Connor said the overall tax base grew enough to not see a loss, even as the first 10 years of a Chapter 313 agreement limit the incoming funds.
With new capital and jobs, he said he still projects growth in the area.
Since 2010, chemical manufacturing companies in Texas announced more than 90 projects worth more than $70 billion in new investments, said Hector Rivero, president of the Texas Chemical Council.
Texas’ competition with states like Louisiana or even outside the U.S. is “very critical,” he said, and Chapter 313 is one of the industry’s biggest economic development tools.
Petrochemicals and heavy manufacturing are industries the Crossroads is competitive for, said president and CEO of the Texas Association of Manufacturers Tony Bennett. Those industries can select sites across the South for capital-intensive projects because of access to energy resources.
Bennett and Rivero said they do not think Chapter 313 will be included in a special session, if one is called by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Additionally, Kolkhorst said she is not taking steps to have the governor put Chapter 313 on a special session, if one is called, because a longer study needs to be done on the program’s effectiveness.
